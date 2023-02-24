Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in mainstream Hindi cinema with his unusually funny and quirky dramas over the years, including his spectacular debut in the form of Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012. Similarly, his younger brother Aparshakti Khurana has also succeeded in displaying his talent in films and web-series in the last few years.

Brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana to host Zee Cine Awards 2023

Although both the siblings are different in terms of their acting skills, they do share a common penchant for humour. Now, the two are all set to display their comic skills as the hosts of this year’s Zee Cine Awards, which will be taking place on February 26 in Mumbai. Ayushmann was recently announced as the host of the show. Now, the news about his brother joining him is just out.

Speaking about sharing the stage with his brother, Aparkshakti said in a statement, “It’s always great to work with him. We had previously hosted another show together and that was a riot. When it comes to work, we are aware that it’s a professional commitment and it’s not often we come together. But given our personal background, it definitely adds a layer of charm and fun to the show and I hope we can bring that to the stage. At the end of the day the idea is to make the evening memorable and both of us are going to do our best on that.”

Coming to the work front, Aparshakti had two theatrical films last year in the form of Dhoka: Round D Corner and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He is also gearing up for Atul Sabharwal’s thriller film Berlin, which also stars Ishwak Singh and Rahul Bose.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, had three theatrical releases last year – Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero. His next is the keenly-awaited Dream Girl 2.

Also Read: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana announces release date in a fun, naughty video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.