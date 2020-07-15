The Telugu superhit film HIT, which captured the hearts of the audiences upon release, is all set to reach a wider audience now with a Hindi remake. The action-thriller that doubles up as a cop drama will star Rajkummar Rao in the lead role in the Hindi remake.

HIT - which stands for Homicide Intervention Team - tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Director Dr.Sailesh Kolanu who garnered accolades for this cop thriller will be helming the project in Hindi as well.

Talking about getting Rajkummar Rao on board for the film, Dr. Sailesh Kolanu shares, "The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it's a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a mature performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar's work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju Sir on this project."

Elated to join the project, Rajkummar Rao says, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh & Mr.Dil Raju."

HIT is planned as a massive investigation franchise down south and Director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu is keen to follow that in Bollywood too. Sharing his thoughts, the director said, "Yes, I see HIT has the potential to be a successful franchise in Bollywood too. I feel the premise of HIT is very global. Of course, I will be making very minor changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation and put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world. And then let multiple stories unfold within that world."

Producer Dil Raju, who is remaking Nani's Jersey in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor will be backing this venture under Dil Raju Productions banner along with Kuldeep Rathore.

The film is now in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. More details will be announced soon.

