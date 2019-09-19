Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.09.2019 | 4:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Rajkumar Hirani wins the IIFA award for Best Director in the last 20 years for 3 Idiots

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for making entertaining and message centric films, is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers of recent times.

Rajkumar Hirani wins the IIFA award for Best Director in the last 20 years for '3 Idiots'
The recently concluded ‘IIFA Rocks’ award ceremony too recognized this and honored the filmmaker with the ‘Best Director in the last 20 years’ award for his film 3 Idiots.

The director is overwhelmed with the love being showered upon him and is proud of the fact that a film that he made could actually touch so many lives by giving them the courage to stand for a career that they love.

3 Idiots is a film which till date touches one’s heart and at the same time leaves you in peals of laughter. Rajkumar Hirani made sure that every emotion was felt by the audience and even years later people remember all the scenes and dialogues of the movie.

The filmmaker who has given us blockbuster hits with Munna Bhai MBBS and others, recently also graced another film festival ‘Shanghai International Film Festival’ where his critically acclaimed movie Sanju was screened.

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani, the Jury President, graces the opening of the third edition of Malaysia International Film Festival

More Pages: 3 Idiots Box Office Collection , 3 Idiots Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Manisha Koirala opens up about her role…

Akshaye Khanna says he is NOT marriage…

Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay brothers…

Tiger Shroff performs a one-shot action…

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification