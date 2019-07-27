Rajkumar Hirani, the Jury President, graces the opening of the third edition of Malaysia International Film Festival

Bollywood’s one of the most celebrated filmmakers, Rajkumar Hirani attended the third edition of the prestigious Malaysia International Film Festival, which brought together the prominent names from across the globe on the coveted global festival. The attendees included the film festival ambassadors Sinje Lee and Bront Palarae, Malaysia Golden Global Awards jury members Rajkumar Hirani (India), Kim Hyung Koo (Korea), Joko Anwar (Indonesia), Cecilia Yip (Hong Kong), and Ho Yuhang (Malaysia).

Jury President of the Malaysia Golden Global Awards Rajkumar Hirani along with other prominent names presided over the opening ceremony. The 3rd Malaysia International Film Festival showcased 25 films from around the world and organized five symposiums of film talks focusing on the journey of filmmaking where Rajkumar Hirani was the esteemed jury for the event. The International Film Festival was officially inaugurated for seven days and it was an extravaganza to find India at the highest spot.

With a popularity base for his projects across the borders in Asian markets like Malaysia, Hirani is one name who has taken India on the global map for cinema and has created a mark with his artistry. Receiving accolades for his recent movie Sanju, Rajkumar has received wide appreciation and is still fondly celebrated for his movies like 3 idiots by the world audience. The filmmaker who has given us blockbuster hits with 3 idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS and others, recently also graced another film festival Shanghai International Film Festival where his critically acclaimed movie Sanju was screened.

