Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.09.2019 | 3:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Alia Bhatt opens up on Inshallah being shelved, read more

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, the excitement was at its peak. A collaboration between Bhansali and Salman was long due, and we even heard Padmaavat was originally offered to Salman Khan, years back. Needless to say, Inshallah created a massive hype long before it was scheduled to begin. Sadly enough, the project didn’t take off finally, and the reported reason is a huge creative difference between the actor and the director.

Alia Bhatt opens up on Inshallah being shelved, read more

Salman, in an earlier interview, said that his personal relationship with Bhansali was no strained due to this in any way, and as a director, he should be able to make the film he wants to. Alia, in a recent conversation, has now opened up on the project being shelved, and says she was very excited to work with both Salman and Bhansali. However, she is in favour of letting go of things that are not in her control. She also confirmed that she was going to work with Bhansali again, very soon.

On this note, rumours suggest that Bhansali is considering casting Alia in Gangubai, which was reportedly going to feature Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Earlier this year, Priyanka herself had revealed she was in talks with the maverick filmmaker for a project.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cuddle at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday bash

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay brothers…

Tiger Shroff performs a one-shot action…

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann…

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification