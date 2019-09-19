Arjun Kapoor has always been all heart when it comes to important causes and he has again come forward to support children who are fighting cancer. On September 22, World Rose Day, which is observed worldwide as a gesture to bring happiness to the lives of cancer patients, Arjun will mark this special day for cancer patients by lighting up the famous Bandra Worli Sea Link red!

In collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, Arjun will light up this city’s most important and iconic landmark along with small children who have been battling cancer. For the actor, this is a small and beautiful way to make this day memorable for young patients. The cause matters deeply to Arjun as he has been through a deep personal loss due to this illness.

“It is a cause that is extremely close to me for very personal reasons. I will do whatever it takes to bring awareness to cancer, support as many who are affected by it and try and tell as many that only our spirit can make us fight this disease. I’m looking forward to meeting these little brave-hearts who are battling cancer with a smile. Their courage is inspiring and heart-breaking,” says Arjun.

As part of this event, Arjun will hand over roses and gifts to the kids who will be joining him for this occasion, giving them something to remember this special day. Arjun is looking forward to spending quality time with them while bringing awareness to all the suffering these patients go through every single day. Supporting World Rose Day is Arjun’s way of bringing some happiness to the lives of these kids and it couldn’t have been planned in a better and more rewarding manner for them.

World Rose Day is observed each year in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada. She was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.