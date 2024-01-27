Ranveer Singh is setting his sights on the vibrant and commercially successful South Indian film industry. According to a recent report by PinkVilla, the actor has actively initiated conversations with several top South Indian directors, eager to collaborate on exciting projects. This move signifies a growing trend of cross-industry collaborations, fuelled by the success of films like Jawan and Animal.

At the forefront of Ranveer's wish list is Atlee, the director of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The two have reportedly spoken numerous times over the phone, with Atlee currently working on the script for his next film. While Allu Arjun remains the frontrunner for the lead role, the door remains open for Ranveer, with a meeting scheduled in the coming weeks.

In addition, Ranveer has held discussions with Nelson (Jailer) and expressed interest in an action film narrated by AR Murugadoss (Ghajini, Holiday). Singh's genre-bending ambitions are further highlighted by his upcoming meeting with Prasanth Varma, the director of HanuMan. It remains unclear whether Singh is being considered for the titular role or a separate project altogether. Additionally, Lokesh Kanagaraj (Vikram) has approached Ranveer for a potential cameo role in his next film starring Rajinikanth.

Basil Joseph's Shaktimaan, a collaboration with Sony Pictures India, is another project on Ranveer's radar, slated for a 2025 release. He understands the significance of this superhero film and wants to ensure all aspects are perfect. Discussions are also underway with Jayantilal Gada and Shankar for a new collaboration, following the legal hurdles faced by their previous projects Vellpari and Aparichit.

According to sources close to Ranveer as per the publication, he is currently prioritising commercially viable projects over strictly content-driven films. His focus is on finding subjects that offer grand cinematic experiences, potentially catering to a wider Pan-Indian audience. While Ranveer actively pursues his South Indian ambitions, his Bollywood commitments remain intact. Don 3 is currently in the writing stage and is expected to begin production by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

