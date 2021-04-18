Rajesh Khattar, who has been the man behind Iron Man’s voice in the Hindi dubbed version of all the Marvel movies, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is among the many who have been testing positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis leading to the spike in the number of active cases. While people usually opt for self-isolation and home quarantine, Rajesh Khattar decided to get admitted to a hospital to avoid any risks for his elderly parents and infant’s safety.
He posted a note on his social media and wrote, “Inspite of taking all the necessary precautions I was tested positive for Covid 19 in Delhi few days ago & was under home quarantine but due to my health condition also presence of elderly parents & an infant at home I was advised by Dr’s to shift to the hospital where I am recuperating well but need to stay hospitalised till I fully recover .. meanwhile I came across few speculative news in the press about my condition so just wanted to clarify that I am under medical care of expert doctors & should be back home soon. I want to thank each & everyone for your best wishes & prayers for my speedy recovery ????.. please #stayhome #staysafe & keep everyone around you safe too .. #fightagainstcorona #gocorona”
Take a look at his post right here.
View this post on Instagram
Get well soon, Rajesh Khattar!
