Rajesh Khattar tests positive for Coronavirus, gets admitted to a hospital for family’s safety

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajesh Khattar, who has been the man behind Iron Man’s voice in the Hindi dubbed version of all the Marvel movies, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is among the many who have been testing positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis leading to the spike in the number of active cases. While people usually opt for self-isolation and home quarantine, Rajesh Khattar decided to get admitted to a hospital to avoid any risks for his elderly parents and infant’s safety.

He posted a note on his social media and wrote, “Inspite of taking all the necessary precautions I was tested positive for Covid 19 in Delhi few days ago & was under home quarantine but due to my health condition also presence of elderly parents & an infant at home I was advised by Dr’s to shift to the hospital where I am recuperating well but need to stay hospitalised till I fully recover .. meanwhile I came across few speculative news in the press about my condition so just wanted to clarify that I am under medical care of expert doctors & should be back home soon. I want to thank each & everyone for your best wishes & prayers for my speedy recovery ????.. please #stayhome #staysafe & keep everyone around you safe too .. #fightagainstcorona #gocorona”

Take a look at his post right here.

Get well soon, Rajesh Khattar!

