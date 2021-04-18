Among the long list of celebrities that have been testing positive for COVID-19, Arjun Rampal is one of them. The actor took to his social media to confirm the news and with the second wave of Coronavirus hitting us harder than ever, he has asked people to take the matters of their health seriously. With people still not understanding the gravity of the situation, over thousands of people in the country have been testing positive for Coronavirus while we still lack the ventilators and oxygen supply to help the patients.

Posting a note on his Instagram, Arjun Rampal wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all the protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona”.

