Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.07.2020 | 9:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Raj Thackeray clarifies that his party is not involved in any controversies related to Sushant Singh Rajput 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise led to the revival of the debate around nepotism in Bollywood. Netizens also got into a heated argument on the difference in treatment between insiders and outsiders. Recently there were reports of politician Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena appealing artists to inform them if they face nepotism in the film industry.

Raj Thackeray clarifies that his party is not involved in an controversies related to Sushant Singh Rajput 

It was reported that MNS Vice-President Vageesh Saraswat appealed to the artists to report them if any sort of indifference occurs. However, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has now issued a statement saying that he or his party does not have any involvement in such an initiative. “Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry stands unsettled and controversies are looming large. Some sections had inadvertently attached the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to this issue. The story went ahead to state that if any artist is harassed or victim of injustice, they can approach the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. This piece was carried and circulated widely.I want to make it very clear that neither my party, nor it's various wings are involved in any such controversies/news being spread. Kindly take note of this. Thank you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. The actor did leave any note and was reportedly suffering from depression. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death. 

ALSO READ: Bhumika Chawla remembers Sushant Singh Rajput 20 days after his death; says it is not easy to survive in the film industry

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

After probe order, Akshay Kumar says he had…

Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown…

Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 lands…

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, MNS asks…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification