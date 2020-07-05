On Saturday, the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) met the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the guidelines issued by the state that restricts senior actors from getting back to work during the pandemic.

The shooting for film and TV had come to a halt a week before the nationwide lockdown in the month of March. However, starting June 1, the state government granted permission for film and TV show makers to resume shooting following a strict guideline issued by the state. As per the guidelines, artistes and crew above the age of 65 are not allowed to resume work.

At the meeting with the governor, CINTAA Senior Vice President Manoj Joshi said that he briefed the Maha Governor about senior citizens who have families dependent on them for livelihood. He also pointed out continuity issues and that producers cannot replace the artists.

"The governor gave us a patient ear. It was a good 40 minute meeting. He was very positive and assured that he would help us in the best way possible. He had received the letter from CINTAA that we had sent him," Joshi said in a statement.

CINTAA also sent letters to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

