Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested On July 19 by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. On July 20, he was sent to police custody till July 23 by the Esplanade Court. Accused Ryan Tharp who was also arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 20 is under police custody.

On Friday, Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were once again presented in the court. The court extended police custody for the two till July 27. Raj and Ryan were produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai by the police. In the court, the police said that they suspect that the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. The police reportedly said that they need to investigate Raj Kundra's bank accounts in Yes Bank and United Bank of Africa.

On Thursday, Maharashtra's anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said that they received four emails alleging that Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officials with ₹25 lakh to evade arrest.

Raj Kundra was named the key conspirator in the case, and the police said that they have sufficient evidence against him. The case involved the creation and publishing of pornographic content on an app called Hotshot in collaboration with a UK-based firm called Kenrin. Pradeep Bakshi, who is the owner of Kenrin, is also a relative of Kundra and his business partner. Raj Kundra reportedly supplied the content and controlled the UK firm from his Viaan Industries office.

ALSO READ: A bungalow raid and a rescue in February was the beginning of the investigation that led to Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornography case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.