Adhyayan Suman gives credit to MX Player’s crime drama web series Aashram for uplifting his dry carrer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shekhar Suman's son and actor Adhyayan Suman made his debut in Bollywood with Haal–e–dil followed by  Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Himmatwala, Heartless, Luckhnowi Ishq, and Ishq Click. These films could not give him the recognition of being a successful actor in Bollywood. Adhyayan shifted his focus from acting to singing and tried his luck in it by “Soniyo 2.0”, “Aaya na tu 2.0” and “Peg Daariya”. He thought of giving a shot at singing songs as he was not getting good opportunities in acting.

He also revealed that following a breakup music came in the disguise of remedy and cured him. According to Adhyayan Suman, MX Player original's Aashram changed his life for the better. His role as Tinka Singh in the crime drama web series directed by Prakash Jha got hugely popular and gave him the recognition he wanted.

The 33-year-old actor has bagged a lot of projects like Trapped, Dharamshetra, Con Man, Inspector Avinash, Ranchod, Anthony Kalia, Jiglo, Bakhlol, Daisy, and Madrasi Gang. The actor feels fortunate and lucky to have finally got the fruits of his hard work. He is grateful for what he has now.

