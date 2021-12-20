Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July this year in connection with a pornography case. He was accused of the production and distribution of pornography. After spending a month in judicial custody, Kundra was granted bail by the Bombay HC.

For the first time since his arrest, Raj Kundra has issued a statement on the matter. “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced “guilty” by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating,” he said.

“To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it’s every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth,” he concluded.

For allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit movies, the Mumbai Police's cyber unit had filed a case against Kundra under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act. Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, both actors, were identified as co-accused in the FIR.

