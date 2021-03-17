Earlier in the day, the trade, industry and the fans got a nice surprise from the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2. A new poster was unveiled which showed two avatars of John Abraham fighting each other. ‘Ladenge iss saal Bharat Maa ke laal’ is mentioned on the top of the poster. Needless to say, the massy poster has created some sort of frenzy among the moviegoers.

And now it has come to light that the makers have one more trump card up their sleeves. A source says, “There’s one more character of John Abraham in the film. Yes, the actor has a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2. The makers will soon unveil a new poster featuring all three avatars of John Abraham. Needless to say, it’ll be something to watch out for.”

A trade expert excitedly says, “Even last year, we had heard that John Abraham has a triple role in this film but it was dismissed as a rumour. But it’s great to know that it’s true. There was already hype for this film but with this news, it has gone many notches higher. It’ll be interesting to see three John Abraham’s taking on Salman Khan on Eid this year!”

Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on May 13, 2021, that is, on Ramzan Eid. It clashes with Salman Khan-starrer Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai which will also arrive in theatres on the same day. The superstar has always arrived on Eid with an exciting film since 2009, barring in the year 2013. However, this is the first time since 2010 that he’ll face competition on the holy festival, that too from three John Abrahams!

Also Read: BREAKING: Zee Studios plan to release Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on ZeePlex within a month of theatrical release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.