A few days ago, reports suggested that actress Tara Sutaria had tested positive for COVID-19. She has now spoken up and confirmed that she has tested negative for the novel virus.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Tara Sutaria assured her fans that she has tested negative and thanked everyone for their concern. "Thank you all for your concern and love. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well. Lots of love to you all," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria will next star in Tadap with Ahan Shetty. She will also star in Heropanti 2 reuniting with Student Of The Year 2 star Tiger Shroff. The actress has also been roped in for John Abraham starrer Ek Villian 2.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.