Actor R Madhavan is overjoyed that his son Vedaant Madhavan won gold in the Danish Open 2022 swimming competition. Vedaant won the 800m freestyle event in 8:17.28.

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan wins gold and silver medals at Danish Open swimming meet

The actor shared a video of Vedaant's name being called out during the award ceremony. "SILVER.... The winning street continues with all of your blessings and God's best," he wrote on his Instagram account. 'Vedaant Madhavan now has a Gold in 800m. I'm overwhelmed and humbled at the same time."

He also expressed gratitude in the post to Vedaant's coach, the swimming federation, and the entire team.

R Madhavan's industry contacts and fans immediately flooded the comment section. The following was written by Shilpa Shirodhkar: "Maddy, you are truly remarkable. This is a moment of pride for all of us. Congratulations, my dear vedaantmadhavan... I send you my heartfelt blessings and love "... "Congratulations," he was congratulated by his fans.

On Saturday, his son, R Madhavan, won a silver medal in the same swimming event, but in a different category. With a time of 15:57:86, he won the 1500m freestyle swimming event. "Vedaantmadhavan wins a silver medal for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen," the actor captioned the video. We appreciate your efforts, Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia, and #ansadxb. We are ecstatic."

R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, has competed for India in a number of international swimming competitions. He has won numerous awards in a variety of categories, including bronze, silver, and gold.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R Madhavan, is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 1, 2022.

