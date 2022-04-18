Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is heading towards its finale and becoming more intense and exciting for the contestants and the audience. Prince Narula is now entering the show as a troublemaker; on the other side, we see the elimination of Mandana Karimi.

Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi evicted; Prince Narula enters the show

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has been garnering immense love from the audience. Mandana Karimi, who had entered the show with a certain experience in the reality shows, is finally eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. From the time, she entered the show, Mandana was seen getting into fights with all the contestants. From getting upset with Zeeshan Khan for calling her bipolar to being called flop heroine by Azma Fallah, she has always been in the news for one or the other reason. Recently, she also got into a huge fight with Ali Merchant when he took her name after finding hair strands in the breakfast. Mandana was also seen revealing her secret on the show about her relationship with a renowned filmmaker and being consoled by the host, Kangana Ranaut.

Prince, a winner of several popular reality shows, is all set to add more masala to the show. His entry will certainly alert the contestants. Prince’s aura and attitude will create more trouble among the contenders, and it will be interesting to see to what extent the kaidis will go. Recently, when Prince was asked if he was thrilled to enter the show, he said, “I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam’s show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing. To add to it, it's streamed on India's leading OTT platform MX Player along with ALTBalaji."

He added , “Lock Upp is the reality show that is a big hit in its first year. Even during the IPL season, the ratings are increasing, and it’s a huge thing.”

When asked what he thinks about the show, Prince said , “The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp’s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind”.

