Bulgasal co-stars Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee are getting married in May after seven years of relationship

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actors Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee, who shared screen space together in popular K-drama Bulgasal, are officially planning to get married next month.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Yoo Jung Ho’s agency IOK Company officially confirmed reports on April 16 that the two actors, who both recently appeared in the tvN drama Bulgasal, planned to get married in May. “It’s true that actors Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee are getting married on May 5,” stated the agency. As reported by the agency, Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee have been dating for the past seven years, and they became romantically involved after first getting to know each other as colleagues.

Actor Yoo Jung Ho debuted in 2007 and gained recognition for his performance as Chief Kim in the hit drama Crash Landing on You. He most recently appeared in the film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. Meanwhile, Cha Hee most recently appeared in Bulgasal and the JTBC drama The One and Only.

Also Read: TXT announce new album minisode 2: Thursday's Child releasing on May 9, watch teaser

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

