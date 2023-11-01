YRF (Yash Raj Films) is set to release its next offering, the YRF Spy Universe film, Tiger 3, on November 11 in overseas territories owing to exhibitors‘ demands based on outstanding advance sales and no Pre-Diwali effect in these markets.

All international territories, starting with the Middle East and all western markets, will release Tiger 3 timed to 9 pm IST on November 11. Asia Pacific & Australia and New Zealand markets will open on November 12.

Bollywood Hungama has a complete list of what time Tiger 3 will release in overseas territories on November 11. In New York, USA, Tiger 3’s shows will begin at 11:30 am while in Los Angeles on the western coast, the shows will commence from 8:30 am. While the shows will start playing at 7:30 pm in UAE, in GCC it will play from 6:30 pm onwards. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, it will begin at 3:30 pm and the shows of Tiger 3 will commence in the rest of Europe and Africa at 4:30 pm and 5:30 respectively. The idea behind these timings is to ensure that all the shows start when the time is 9:00 pm in India on Saturday, November 11.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is a part of the much-loved YRF Spy Universe. The franchise began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). These two films also featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This was followed by War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Then came Pathaan, which was released on Republic Day 2023. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman featured in a cameo as Tiger. In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan will reprise the role of Pathaan. The Maneesh Sharma-directorial will also see a release in IMAX screens across the world.

