Puanda Boliyaan song from Puaada was shot in freezing cold minus temperature in Punjab

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The biggest cold wave in the longest time in Punjab but actors braved the cold to create very nice chemistry. Once the cameras rolled all their shivers went away and they just shine and come alive in love.

Puanda Boliyaan song was shot in freezing cold minus temperatures in Punjab

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer PUAADA, a Punjabi language word meaning “panga”, will be the first Punjabi film to finally release in cinemas worldwide after over 17 months. This mad, desi, comedy, romance is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, 12th August 2021, which also happens to be the Independence Day weekend, a perfect time for cinema lovers to come back to theatres!!

Puaada was initially set to release earlier this year but was pushed back due the pandemic. The trailer and Aye Haye Jattiye song of the film was widely appreciated by audiences, chalking up more than 20 million views online.

The film is made by A&A Pictures and Brat Films, the two companies that brought the mega-blockbuster SHADAA starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa to screens. The film is directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal, produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua and is being released worldwide by Zee Studios.

