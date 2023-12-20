In India, Animal has collected Rs. 519.64 crores. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. It was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Even with the polarizing reactions to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, it continues to be a favourite in cinemas and has become a global box office success. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is set to become a franchise. While the film’s sequel Animal Park was teased in the post-credits of the film, Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series have announced the sequel which is now titled Animal Park.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar officially announce Animal sequel titled Animal Park

The post on Tuesday read, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”

Talking about the partnership with Kumar, Vanga said, “The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs.” The director said that the producer wasn’t worried about the budget and did not interfere during the shoot of the film. He added, “I realized after the movie was made that we never discussed the budget,” he was quoted by Indian Express.

In the post-credits scene, Animal character Aziz, who is a butcher, will avenge the death of his brother Abrar (Bobby Deol) and now looks like Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) after plastic surgery. He goes on rampant killing in the scene before the curtain closes.

