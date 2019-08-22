Exclusive: Amit Kumar to pen his father, legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s exciting biography, revealing aspects of his personal and professional life!

Playback singer, actor, music director, lyricist, film story writer, film director, producer and screenwriter, Kishore Kumar Ganguly, was a multi-faceted personality, whose voice rules over hearts even today. Now, his son, versatile film playback singer, actor, entertainer, producer and director, Amit Kumar Ganguly, is all set to write his biography, revealing interesting and exciting information about his father, which hasn’t been revealed yet. Earlier there was talk of Anurag Basu directing Ranbir Kapoor in Kishore Kumar’s biopic but the project is apparently, on hold.

Says a trade source, “Few knew the fabulous, scintillating personality that Kishore Kumar was. While some talked about him as being quirky with a sense of humour, apart from being a fabulous singer, he was an extremely intelligent, practical and kind-hearted man, who knew what he was saying and doing. His elder son, singer Amit Kumar, was one of the main judges in Sony Entertainment Television’s reality music show K For Kishore (2008). Amit Kumar also launched his own music production company, named Kumar Brothers Music, released many music videos on YouTube and sung many Bollywood and regional film songs since the 1970s, and worked closely with his father on many of his movies, so who better than him to pen his father’s biography?

Amit Kumar plans to bring out some of those untold stories in his biography, including his marriages to some of the most beautiful actresses of India. Kishore Kumar was married to Ruma Guha Thakurta (Amit Kumar’s mother), Madhubala and Yogeeta Bali. Kishore Kumar was married to Leena Chandavarkar when he passed away leaving behind their young son Sumit Kumar. Buzz is, Sumit Kumar may also help in writing a few chapters in the book and music director-singer Bappi Lahiri who was very close to Kishore Kumar.”

The source adds that everything will be done with lots of research and presented in an extremely sensitive way that will preserve and respect the emotions of all those mentioned. “There is no hurry to publish the biography and the research itself will take a few years. This will not be a scandalous, gossip-driven book at all, but one based on facts and meticulous research, and where Kishore Kumar’s friends and family may also be spoken to. Amit Kumar himself acted in many films directed by and starring his father, including Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein (1964), Door Ka Raahi (1971), Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi (1974), Shabhash Daddy (1979) and Chalti Ka Naam Zindagi (1982). Amit Kumar took over as director and completed the film, Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, for release in 1989, after his father’s death (1987). Kishore Kumar was a prolific personality so his creative side as a director may also be highlighted in the book. While he was known to be strict about his payment process, there were those he gave away generously to and sometimes worked for free so all those aspects will be highlighted too. Amit Kumar has been approached by various publishing houses and is in the process of deciding which one to go ahead with. Once the deal is finalised, he will figure out the creative process.”