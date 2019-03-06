Priyanka Chopra shows how to be friends with boyfriend’s ex-es

Just the other day, we saw Priyanka Chopra getting along with Kareena Kapoor Khan like a house on fire on Koffee With Karan. Priyanka and Kareena have a history. They both dated Shahid Kapoor at different points of time. This didn’t stop them from connecting with each other on the neutral ground, even talking about the ‘S’ factor coming between them.

Now, Priyanka is busy palling up with singer-actress Miley Cyrus. The two have been exchanging affectionate messages. There is clearly a lot of mutual respect between them, although Miley once dated Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas.

Miley is now married to Hollywood superstar Liam Hemsworth who plays the lead in the current Priyanka starrer Isn’t It Romantic? According to sources, Priyanka whooped it up with both Liam and his wife Miley. Clearly, there is no ill will in Priyanka’s heart for her man’s ex-girlfriends. We would like to see Nick Jonas accord the same respect to Priyanka’s ex-boyfriends.”

Imagine the awkward silences that would ensue were Nick Jonas was to meet Shahid Kapoor or Harman Baweja.

