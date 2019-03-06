Salman Khan to replace Atif Aslam in ‘Main Taare’ song in Notebook?

Salman Khan is once again becoming a part of a song as a singer. The actor, who juggles between films, TV and endorsements, is producing his next film Notebook as he is introducing two new faces – Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. The trailer and song are being appreciated as the film is a new take on a love story. Apart from producing, it seems like Salman Khan will be lending his voice to a romantic track ‘Main Taare’.

As per earlier reports, Atif Aslam was supposed to be the lead singer of the track. But, due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan and ban imposed the on Pakistani artists, it seems like the singer is now been replaced by none other than Salman Khan himself. Some reports have suggested that the makers brainstormed and considered many singers to replace the Pakistani singer. But, they weren’t too convinced about them until Salman Khan’s name cropped up. He had previously sung ‘Main Hoon Hero’ in his previous production Hero starring Athiya Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi. The makers reportedly thought that Salman was a good fit and the actor has given a nod to it as well.

Not only this, but Notebook will also have recreated version of Mission Kashmir song ‘Bumbro’ which featured Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question; can you fall in love with someone you never met? Zaheer Iqbal, who hails from a non-filmy background, happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood. Debutante actress Pranutan Bahl, daughter of Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of Nutan, was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor and hence she chose the acting profession.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

