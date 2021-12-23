comscore

Priyanka Chopra reacts to divorce rumours after she dropped ‘Jonas’ surname from social media

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, removed her surnames 'Chopra' and 'Jonas' from her Instagram and Twitter profiles. Her fans were taken aback by what was going on at the time, as neither she nor anyone from her staff provided any explanation for the decision. Reports speculated that her marriage to Nick Jonas was on the verge of divorce.

During the promotions of The Matrix Resurrections, the actress finally spoke out about her decision to remove her surnames from social media. While speaking to a tabloid, she said that she wanted the username to be similar to her Twitter handle. She found it humorous that everything just becomes such a big deal to others. She said it is just social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra plays Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, which was recently released in theatres.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has spent the last 12 months in London filming her next series Citadel.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an 8-10 minute appearance in The Matrix Resurrections

