Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.09.2019 | 11:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao to come together for a Netflix film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will soon be sharing the screen as the two have been roped in for the Netflix film The White Tiger. The film is based on a novel of the same name written by author Aravind Adiga. The film will also star Adarsh Gourav.

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao to come together for a Netflix film

The White Tiger has been written and will be directed by American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, whose credits include Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, 99 Homes and Fahrenheit 451. Filming on the Mukul Deora production will begin over the next few weeks.

The novel was published in 2008 and is about caste, poverty and globalisation. The “self-taught entrepreneur” Balram Halwai pulls himself out of poverty by working as the chauffeur of a political fixer in Delhi. Halwai thieves and murders his way to lucre, which he details in letters to visiting Chinese head of state Wen Jiabao.

Priyanka Chopra, who is also the film’s executive producer, said that the story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes mother Madhu Chopra as her plus one to the 100th US Open

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15…

Rajkummar Rao – Nushrat Bharucha starrer…

Patralekhaa posts a heartfelt birthday…

“Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann…

Priyanka Chopra to launch her makeup line in…

Bard of Blood’s Paki-baiting incenses Shah…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification