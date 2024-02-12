comscore
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Hindi memoir Abhi Baaki Hai Safar makes debut at World Book Fair 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Hindi memoir Abhi Baaki Hai Safar makes debut at World Book Fair 2024

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Hindi memoir Abhi Baaki Hai Safar makes debut at World Book Fair 2024

The news was shared on Monday through her social media platform.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has exciting news for her fans in India. The Hindi adaptation of her memoir, titled Abhi Baki Hai Safar, is now available for readers at the prestigious World Book Fair 2024.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Hindi memoir Abhi Baaki Hai Safar makes debut at World Book Fair 2024

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Hindi memoir Abhi Baaki Hai Safar makes debut at World Book Fair 2024

Priyanka announced the news on Monday through her social media platforms, sharing the cover page of the Hindi edition. The original English version, Unfinished, hit shelves in 2020.

The World Book Fair, held annually in New Delhi, is a major literary event attracting bookworms and industry professionals from across the globe. The event is organised by the National Book Trust of India with guidance from the Ministry Of Education and Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The week-long fair started on February 10 and will be continued till February 18.

Coming back to Priyanka, the 41-year-old actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s original show, Citadel. She will be next seen in an action thriller called Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Speaking of her Bollywood projects, she was last starred in Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019. She is reported to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas SUE LA mansion seller after mold infestation renders $20 million home “Unlivable”: Report

