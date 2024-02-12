comscore
Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss join forces for Eid 2025 release: Report

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, after a decade-long hiatus, are teaming up for an Eid 2025 action film helmed by AR Murugadoss.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are set to reunite after a decade for an epic action film slated for Eid 2025 release. This collaboration marks their biggest venture yet, with renowned director AR Murugadoss at the helm.

Having delivered several hits over the past three decades, including blockbusters like Judwaa and Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have built a formidable partnership in the Indian film industry. Their last collaboration, Kick, not only marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut but also emerged as a massive success at the box office in 2014.

If a report by PinkVilla is something to go by, then the trio - Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss - are hoping to create cinematic magic once again with a high-octane action entertainer. According to inside sources, Nadiadwala has approached Murugadoss to direct Khan in this ambitious project, which has been in discussions for quite some time.

"Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar," revealed a source close to the development to the publication.

Described as a global action extravaganza, the film is set to be shot across multiple countries throughout 2024. The production is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2024, with an extensive filming schedule spanning the remainder of the year in various international locations. However, the official announcement of the above-stated project is awaited.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate for a film bigger than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, reveal sources

