The multi-talented actress Priyamani who got a tremendous response for her role in The Family Man has recently signed up a deal with Vardhman Realty, UAE’s leading property investment and asset managers and an established name in the realty industry as their new brand ambassador.

Announcing the same, Vardhman Realty said that the signing reflected the growing plans for Vardhman Realty. The versatile actress Priyamani has a bunch of movies in her hand this year in 2022, along with the Bollywood movie Maidaan, where Priyamani is playing one of the pivotal roles in a biographical sports film based on the golden era of Indian football and starring Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma. The film would be released in four languages: Hindi, Malayalam Telugu, and Tamil.

Priyamani is busy shooting for OTT, small, and big screen and is entertaining her audiences by giving them a variety of flavours of her characters through her performances. The actor keeps entertaining her fans from the sets wherever she works from and posts cute videos and pictures on her social media pages during her busy shooting schedules.

According to Priyamani, Dubai has great potential in real estate investment and a first-time buyer is always on the lookout for good helpful advice. Real estate is a huge investment arena and appropriate advice becomes a requisite," said Priyamani. "Being associated with Vardhman Realty educated me about the core values of the entity and individuals connected with it. It helped me to choose and take the right decision while investing here in Dubai. I respect the fact that as a first-generation company, it has made extraordinary progress in a very short period of time.

ALSO READ: “I receive hate mail and a lot of negative comments too” – Priyamani on being so rough on Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.