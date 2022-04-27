One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Brahmastra starring the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Marking their first on-screen appearance as a pair, the actors unveiled the first song 'Kesariya' from the film, ahead of their wedding on April 14. Now, music composer Pritam has assured that 'Kesariya' full song starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will be unveiled ahead of the Brahmastra release.

Pritam assures ‘Kesariya’ full song starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will be launched ahead of Brahmastra release

In a statement on Wednesday, Pritam thanked the fans for the overwhelming response to the glimpse of the song. He also assured the fans that the song will be launched ahead of the September release. "We are really excited that just a Teaser of our song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it," he wrote on Twitter.

He added, "However, we have a plan in place for introducing Brahmastra to the world... and we want to do it right.

So we are focusing on the Trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya - The Full Song will be launched in the months closer to release. So please be patient :) And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the Song Teaser! Excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you'll in the coming months !!!"

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.