Yesteryear screen queen Mumtaz’s fans can heave a sigh of relief. She was in hospital with a severe stomach infection. But is now back home and recovering fast. Speaking exclusively to this writer the legendary diva says, “It was a very bad infection and I had to be hospitalized. I was there for a whole week and now I am back home, weak but fully recovered.”

Mumtaz who has been through major health setbacks in the past, counts on her resilience to see her through physical hardships. “I am strong and able to fight back when ill. But what about other more vulnerable people out there who are forever exposed to dangerous infections? I think we need much better health care for the underprivileged.”

Mumtaz who has been in Mumbai for the past few months is surprised to be so widely recognized. “It’s been thirty years since I was last seen on screen. Yet when I go out I am recognized and people approach me with such warmth. God is kind.”

