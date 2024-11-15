comscore
Prime Video announces the worldwide streaming premiere of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra

Prime Video announces the worldwide streaming premiere of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

On Friday, streaming platform Prime Video announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the action entertainer Yudhra bringing together Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles for the first time. With Siddhant featuring in such an high-octane, adrenaline packed avatar for the first time, the film sparked much excitement among fans of the actor and along with them, the film also boasted of an ensemble supporting cast that included the likes of Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles.

Known for its riveting storyline, intense yet sleek action sequences, shot against picturesque backdrops, Yudhra promises to be full of unexpected twists, raw energy and a compelling narrative. Speaking of the plotline, it follows Siddhant Chaturvedi as the titular character, who goes on an undercover mission to bring down a powerful drug syndicate headed by Firoz (Raj Arjun) and his son Shafiq (Raghav Juyal). Yudhra retaliates against Firoz as vengeance for his parent's death. Malavika Mohanan plays the role of Nikhat, Ram Kapoor's daughter and Yudhra's love interest.The film is expected to take audiences on a fantastic journey with a blend of drama and thrills, giving an adrenaline rush that keeps you on the edge-of-your-seat.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Ravi Udyawar with a script by Shridhar Raghavan, and dialogues by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial. Yudhra hit cinemas on September 20, 2024. About approximately two months after its theatrical release, the film will now be available on Prime Video from November 15 onwards to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide who can are keen on watching this action thriller.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan discusses the stark contrast between Aarathi in Thangalaan and Nikhat in Yudhra; says, “”It is good to not be put in a box”

More Pages: Yudhra Box Office Collection , Yudhra Movie Review

