Filmmaker Sajid Samji of the writer-director duo Sajid-Farhad has announced his first solo directorial. Titled Hari UP, the film is presented by Tips Industries, Bay Films, and Prerna V Arora. Shivin Narang will be the lead actor in the film.

Presenter Kumar Taurani ji says, "TIPS is contributing one of the best music for Hari UP the film has an important social message, the music of the film is a different attempt from us to surprise the audience with something very special, we have already worked with Sajid in the past and its a great experience collaborating with Prernaa."

Prernaa V Arora says, "How my film Toilet Ek Prem Katha brought a contribution to the society this film is also based on the teachings of our Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi ji and is an attempt to bring a change in the society, the message this time is 'HridayPariwartan'. I have always been attached to films with a social message and social cause that’s been my forte one of the greatest films like Rustom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman and now presenting this film in collaboration with TIPS Industries is an attempt on a subject that will touch everyone’s heart. It's been a wonderful experience working with Sajid Sir and I'm very confident that he will bring in a beautiful cinema for the audience, and with collaboration with TIPS Industries will aim to do HridayPariwartan."

The film introduces two protagonists who are going to be a surprise package. The father and antagonist characters will be played by profound actors from the industry. The leading actor is Shivin and there is a surprise and twist to the story.



Sajid Samji says, “Hari UP is all about that, which will change entire thoughts of living your life in and out. It is an emotional and heart-touching story of an ancestral pandit family, of a father and two sons and a reverent Varanasi, also called Kashi. A place of power where a miracle unfolds that takes the town make notice of how one man with love, tenderness and religious bent can make all the difference. This film will be entirely shot in the holy place of India, Kashi a spiritual and the holiest of cities in Hinduism. It is also called the “city of light”.

