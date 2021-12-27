Jean-Marc Vallée, director of films including Dallas Buyers Club and TV projects such as Big Little Lies, has died at age of 58, outside Quebec City. The cause of death was not immediately known.

According to Variety, his producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Born in Montreal, he studied film at the Université du Québec. After making music videos and short films, he made his first feature Black List. After making 2005’s acclaimed Quebec film C.R.A.Z.Y., partially based on his own life, he directed The Young Victoria, which garnered three Academy Award nominations.

Jean-Marc Vallée earned an Oscar nomination for Best Editing for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey. The film was based on the true story of Ron Woodroof, an AIDS patient who smuggled pharmaceutical drugs into Texas and distributed them to fellow AIDS patients through the Dallas Buyers Club.

The next year, he directed Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon and based on the bestselling memoir about a former heroin addict who hikes the Pacific Crest Trail to help find herself. He continued to work with Witherspoon on the HBO series Big Little Lies, for which he won the Emmy for directing for limited series, movie or special. Adapted from the bestselling Liane Moriarty, the limited series also starred Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, and drew acclaim for its lushly photographed look at the lives of wealthy coastal families who must confront a sudden death in their midst.His next HBO project was another suspenseful HBO mini-series based on a popular book, Sharp Little Objects.

For the upcoming projects, Jean-Marc Vallée was set to direct another series for HBO, Gorilla and the Bird, based on a memoir by Zack McDermott about a public defender who suffers a sudden psychotic break.

He is survived by two children and three siblings.

