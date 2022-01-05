Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were discharged from a hospital here on Tuesday, a day after they tested positive for COVID-19. The couple was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in this city and given a monoclonal antibody.

The 86-year-old veteran and his wife were discharged on Tuesday, according to Dr. Jalil Parkar.

Prem Chopra, who is well known for his portrayals as famous villains in Hindi films such as Bobby, Do Raaste, and Kati Patang, is the most recent Bollywood celebrity to catch the illness.

Actors John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, producer Ekta Kapoor, amongst others have treated positive for COVID-19.

Recently, COVID-19 positive tests were found in John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, veteran director Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor, and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest day figure since April 7, 2021, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while two more people died from the infection.

