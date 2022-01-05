Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o took to social media to share that she has tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19. The star was to join her co-stars for virtual interviews of her upcoming film The 355 but had to drop out of all the promotional activities.

The actor tweeted, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”

Nyong’o was supposed to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and director Simon Kinberg for promoting the espionage thriller, which will hit theaters on 7th January.

The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, is releasing across the US this weekend. It follows a CIA agent who teams up with three international officials and embark on a mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands, while a mysterious woman watches their every move.

Lupita Nyong’o plays Khadijah, a former MI6 ally and a cutting-edge computer specialist, in this roving, expeditious movie. Nyong’o shares the screen with Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan in the project.

Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to share her positive test results amidst the recent surge of COVID-19. after the Late Night Show host Seth Meyers.

