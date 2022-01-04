comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.01.2022 | 8:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have tested positive for Covid-19. The couple has been admitted to Lilavati hospital and under the care of Dr. Jalil Parkar.

Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

In a statement, the doctor said that the couple has been administered a dose of the monoclonal antibody cocktail. They are positively responding to the treatment and will be discharged in a day or two.

Several other celebrities recently tested positive for coronavirus including Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor among others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Alaya F, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan recently recovered from their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

T-ARA's Hyomin and footballer Hwang Ui Jo's…

Alaya F confirms she has tested negative…

The Family Man fame Raj-DK's next web…

Ekta Kapoor reveals she has tested positive…

Complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal for…

Kumar Mangat Pathak to make Raid 2 on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification