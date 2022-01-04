Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have tested positive for Covid-19. The couple has been admitted to Lilavati hospital and under the care of Dr. Jalil Parkar.

In a statement, the doctor said that the couple has been administered a dose of the monoclonal antibody cocktail. They are positively responding to the treatment and will be discharged in a day or two.

Several other celebrities recently tested positive for coronavirus including Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor among others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Alaya F, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan recently recovered from their COVID-19 diagnosis.

