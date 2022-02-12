Bollywood star and co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, will be missing the 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The actress took to social media to inform that she won't be able to travel to India and leave her newborn twins alone. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November of last year.

Preity Zinta wrote, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing d auction & all things cricket with our team.I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they hv any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In a photo shared on social media on Saturday, she was seen with her kid in the photo. "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle ???? On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl ???????? Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed the twins through surrogacy. Their names are Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.