Last Updated 12.02.2022 | 10:01 AM IST

John Abraham acquires Force rights from Vipul Shah; working on script for Force 3

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star John Abraham is going back to the Force franchise. The actor teamed up with produced Vipul Shah for Force which was a hit at the box office. The film marked the debut of Vidyut Jammwal and starred Genelia D'Souza as the leading lady. This was followed by Force 2 with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sonakshi Sinha joining the franchise. Now, it seems like the actor has acquired the rights to the franchise and is planning a third installment.

John Abraham acquires Force rights from Vipul Shah; working on script for Force 3

According to a report in an outlet, the actor has reportedly been working on taking the franchise to next level when it comes to action. He is likely to lock in a script that does justice to the franchise and once that is done, they plan to begin the pre-production on Force 3. The news was reportedly confirmed by Vipul Shah who said that Force is a special brand and he wishes that John takes it to great heights. The plan is to take it on floors by 2022 end or 2023.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has several projects in the pipeline including Attack, Ek Villain 2, Pathan, and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake co-starring Arjun Kapoor. He is also doing Sajid Khan's untitled comedy.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: John Abraham reduces his acting fees for Sajid Khan’s next; charges Rs. 18 crores only

More Pages: Force Box Office Collection , Force Movie Review

