K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19; Hoshi goes under quarantine while other members test negative 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo has tested positive for COVID-19. The information was announced by his agency Pledis Entertainment on Saturday. Member Hoshi has gone under quarantine since he was in close contact whereas other members have tested negative for the novel virus. Meanwhile, as of now, the future activities of both the members have halted as they take precautions.

In a statement on Saturday, Pledis Entertainment said, "We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities. Wonwoo tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever on Friday, February 11. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, February 12. Wonwoo is currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and mild fever and is administering self-treatment at home."

It continued, "Hoshi, who came in contact with Wonwoo on Wednesday the 9th, took both a self-test kit and rapid antigen test which both came back as negative. He also preemptively took a PCR test to ensure the safety of others and is currently waiting for the result. As it was during the artists’ period of rest, all SEVENTEEN members other than Hoshi had not come in contact with Wonwoo and were staying at their parents’ house. All other SEVENTEEN members preemptively underwent self-testing, which all came back as negative and none of them are presenting any symptoms."

"Therefore, both Wonwoo and Hoshi will not be taking part in the SEVENTEEN 9th Mini Album “Attacca” Release Online Event today and the following activities for the time being. We will provide you with updates on their future activities. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Wonwoo, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the statement concluded.

SEVENTEEN will be holding Attaca online event on Saturday. The album was released last year.

ALSO READ: Charli XCX asks SEVENTEEN’s Vernon for collaboration, he says ‘can’t believe this is real wow’

