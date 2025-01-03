The highly anticipated biopic Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, will release in theatres on April 11, 2025, coinciding with the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The announcement was made by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios, marking a tribute to one of India’s most iconic social reformers.

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule to release on April 11, 2025

A Tribute to Visionary Reformers

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, Phule tells the story of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, the pioneering couple who championed education and equality in 19th-century India. Pratik Gandhi takes on the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, while Patralekhaa portrays Savitribai Phule. The film delves into their revolutionary efforts, including establishing India’s first school for girls in Pune in 1848 and challenging caste and gender discrimination under British colonial rule.

“This is our humble tribute to a great son and daughter of India,” said director Ananth Mahadevan. “The film is a must-watch for the Y-generation, as it offers more than what history books have touched upon. It’s an immersive journey back in time, showcasing how these visionaries shaped our nation’s history.”

PRATIK GANDHI - PATRALEKHA STAR IN BIOPIC ON MAHATMA PHULE... RELEASE DATE FINALISED... On the birth anniversary of #SavitribaiPhule today [3 Jan], the makers of #Phule have announced the theatrical release date: 11 April 2025. The date holds special significance since it marks… pic.twitter.com/7rUY4Wpwwk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2025

The poster for Phule, unveiled last year on Jyotirao Phule’s 196th birth anniversary, received widespread acclaim for its artistic representation of the couple’s enduring legacy. It heightened excitement for the film’s release, which aims to educate and inspire audiences about the transformative impact of their work.

Star Cast Speaks

Patralekhaa expressed her honor in portraying Savitribai Phule saying, “Alongside Jyotirao Phule, she laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. On her birth anniversary today, it's only fitting that we announce the release of Phule. I’m thrilled that audiences will soon witness their inspiring journey on the big screen, and hopefully, be moved by their extraordinary courage and vision.”

Mahadevan praised the film’s balance of historical accuracy and emotional storytelling. “We have stuck to the historical facts while making this film, but it is not just a historical narrative. The film is a call to recognize the sacrifices and values that continue to shape our society.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors dialogues on Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mahatma Phule in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John; modifies three violent scenes

More Pages: Phule Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.