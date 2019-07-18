Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.07.2019 | 10:43 AM IST

’83: Ranveer Singh goes for a diet variant of Nutella spread (read deets)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We all know how addicted Ranveer Singh is to sweets, especially Nutella! Well, as he is shooting for one of the most challenging films of his career so far, he is looking visibly fit as the Haryana Hurricane – Kapil Dev for ’83. There is a bunch of experts monitoring Ranveer’s diet and exercise for the movie.

It was revealed that because Ranveer is so fond of his Nutella, a healthy variant has been developed specially for him by his diet expert Anmol Singhal. It consists of avocado mousse which is rich in protein and dark chocolate chips to suit Ranveer’s palate.

In addition to this, Singh has been eating a healthy diet of jalapeno and crisp bacon omelette that comprises rolled oats, eggs, topped with mixed nuts and fresh berries.

’83 directed by Kapil Dev is slated to release next year. The film has a huge starcast headlined by Ranveer. It includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 to release in three different languages

More Pages: '83 Box Office Collection

