A screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan now has a release date. The magnum opus 3D feature film will release on August 11, 2020.

Filmmaker Om Raut made an announcement on November 19. "#Adipurush in theatres 11.08.2022," he wrote on Twitter.

Om Raut, founder of the production house Retrophiles & the dynamic director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, envisions Adipurush to be a no holds barred production with lavish plans, excellent action sets & unparalleled VFX work. Backing him is Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), who partners with Retrophiles in bringing his vision on screen.

This Om Raut film is based on the most popular chapter of Indian culture will be shot bilingual in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D extravaganza will have a humongous release with the film dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages.

Adipurush produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021.

