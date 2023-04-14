Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde has put an end to the rumours circulating on social media about her alleged relationship with superstar Salman Khan. Speculation about the duo's supposed romance began ahead of the trailer launch of their first collaboration, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will soon hit the theatres. Setting the record straight, Pooja broke her silence on the matter during a recent interview.

It all happened during Pooja’s interview with ETimes for the promotion of KKBKKJ. When the portal asked the actress to shed some light on the same, Hegde asserted, “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single. I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

Coming back to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Farhad Samji directorial is slated to release on April 21. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Salman will be returning to the Eid release after four years. Besides Khan and Hegde, the ensemble star cast of the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Talking about the film, Farhad Samji briefly spoke about it with Bollywood Hungama. When asked to share his thoughts on the film’s estimated collection, Samji said, “I am focusing on the film’s scene numbers! Right now, my focus is also on ‘Edit mein yeh cheez nikalte hai, yeh cheez rakhte hai, yeh action scene badhate hai, slow motion add karte hai’ etc.” He further added, “For instance, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has the biggest interval point. Aisa interval scene kisi ne nahi dekha hoga. We have also worked hard on the climax action to ensure that Salman sir’s heroism is shown in all its glory.”

