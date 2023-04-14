Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari’s recent statement about the dress code set by Salman Khan for women on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has caught everyone’s attention. In a recent interview, the actress had said that Salman Khan had allegedly instructed the women to be covered like good and proper girls for safety purposes. However, this statement raised eyes and netizens wondered about Salman Khan’s dress code format for women on the set.

Palak Tiwari clarifies Salman Khan’s ‘be covered like good, proper girls’ statement: ‘It’s really been misunderstood’

Clarifying her stance, Palak Tiwari said in a statement, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way way senior to me, who I have pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them!”

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak recalled assisting on the sets of Antim. “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good',” she said.

She added, “He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always.”

On the work front, Palak Tiwari is promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release during Eid 2023 on April 21 and it will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

