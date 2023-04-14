Actors and celebrity couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha came up with their audio podcast series titled Virus 2062 in 2021 on Spotify. The two are now all set to present Season 2 of the series. Both Ali and Richa have said that they have decided to go ahead with the next season after their fans have been demanding the same via social media.

Speaking about the show’s next season, Ali said in a statement, “It is nice when fans, viewers or even listeners reach out to you directly to tell you what they like and even remember your work. For example, Virus 2062. That audio series was so loved by people that Richa and I still get requests to come out during season 2. Now there is a growing popularity of podcasts, but this series came out in 2021 and it was a huge experiment for us even then to be part of something like this. It all pays off when you see a reaction like this.”

Interestingly, Season 2 of Virus 2062 will be the first time that Ali and Richa will be collaborating together after their wedding in October last year.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj Khufiya, which is a spy thriller. The movie also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell. It is set to be released on Netflix. He will also be seen in Kandahar, which also stars Gerard Butler. The film is set to have a worldwide release on May 26.

Richa, on the other hand, will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious web show Heeramandi for Netflix. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Both Ali and Richa will also be seen together in Fukrey 3 later this year.

