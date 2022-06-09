comscore

Pooja Hegde calls out airlines for rude behaviour by staff member, says “Threatening tone used with us”

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter handle on Thursday to call out Indigo airlines after she faced rude behaviour from one of their staff members. The actress also named the staff member and mentioned that he was “arrogant and ignorant”.

“Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason," Pooja tweeted.

“Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling," she further wrote.


Reacting to her tweet, Indigo sent an automated response from their verified handle which read "Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We’d like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda.” In another tweet, the airlines added, “Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The film was released in theatres earlier this year and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. She is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali along with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde ups oomph factor in mini shimmery dress, see her stunning pictures

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

