Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2020 | 8:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Pearl V Puri to star in the season 2 of Brahmarakshas, marking his third supernatural show

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pearl V Puri has already mesmerized us with his performance in Naagin 3 as Mahir. The actor has also previously starred in Naagarjuna: Yeh Yoddha. The actor has managed to leave his fans swooning with his performance every single time. All set to make his comeback in the season 2 of Brahmarakshas, Pearl V Puri will be seen playing the role of Angad.

Pearl V Puri to star in the season 2 of Brahmarakshas, marking his third supernatural show

The show will mark his third supernatural show. He will be seen paired opposite Nikki Sharma who will essay the role of Kalindi. The story will revolve around Kalindi being stuck between supernatural forces set in Songadh. Pearl V Puri’s role is that of a ladies man and he says that it’s quite challenging than the previous ones.

Needless to say, the star cast is excited to be a part of the show.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri urges fans to feed stray animals instead of sending him gift for his birthday

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Kangana Ranaut claims BMC officials will be…

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification