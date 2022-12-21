Pathaan has been in news ever since the release of its first track ‘Besharam Rang’. The song seems to have sparked a massive outrage over outfit choices and its dance moves. Right-wing groups have been protesting, demanding the boycott of the film and some politicians have even threatened to ban the film in certain states. Now adding to it, an Ayodhya-based seer Paramhans Acharya has issued death threats to the superstar, adding about how he would kill him, if he meets him.

Pathaan Row: Ayodhya-based saint issues death threats to Shah Rukh Khan; says, “Will burn him alive”

In recent reports, it has even been revealed that he addressed superstar Shah Rukh Khan as ‘jihadi’. He reportedly said, "People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shahrukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive.” Followed by this, he also added if anybody else shows the courage to do the same, he would fight the legal case for them. The threat did not end here. As per reports, Acharya had gone on threaten theatre owners, asking them not to release the film or they will be burning the theatres down.

Readers would recall that the film Pathaan has been facing massive outrage over Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron-clad bikini that has not gone down well with certain religious groups. While they have raised an objection claiming that their sentiments hurt by this, they also further went on talk about how the gyrating dance moves of the actress and the intense chemistry between her and SRK in the film will be corrupting the youth.

Besides these protests, an FIR too has been lodged against the makers and cast of the song in Mumbai over the same matter.

Coming to Pathaan, the film is an action entertainer with Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a spy. The film also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and it is slated to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

